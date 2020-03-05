HALIFAX -- School officials in Cape Breton say the school community is “shaken” after disturbing video of an alleged assault at a high school was circulated on social media.

The video, which appears to show an altercation between students, has generated outrage online and prompted a police investigation.

CTV News has chosen not to show the video in full because of its graphic and violent nature.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CB-VRCE) has confirmed that an “unacceptable” incident occurred at Riverview High School in Coxheath, N.S., on Wednesday.

“We do not condone this type of behavior in our schools. It has shaken our entire school community,” said a spokesperson in a statement emailed to CTV News.

“Adding to this, it was videotaped by others who shared the video on social media.”

CB-VRCE declined to comment on the specifics of the incident, citing “protection of privacy.”

The spokesperson did say school administration will be conducting its own investigation.

“Based on the seriousness of the behaviour, the school will be taking appropriate actions according to the School Code of Conduct," the statement reads.

“We will be cooperating fully with the Cape Breton Regional Police.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at Riverview High School, which was reported by staff.

Yes, we are investigating an assault at Riverview High School that school staff reported to us.



We cannot comment on an active investigation and will update when it's complete.



For the mental wellness of those involved, please stop any further sharing of the video. — CB Regional Police (@CBRegPolice) March 5, 2020

Police haven’t confirmed the nature of any injuries or said whether charges will be laid.

Police also said they won’t be commenting on the incident because it’s “an active investigation.”

They said they would provide an update when the investigation is complete.