Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather
An incoming mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
Schools across the region are closed Friday in anticipation of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets and rain.
All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The majority of closures in Nova Scotia are in the Chignecto-Central and Strait Regional Centre for Education school boards.
NEW BRUNSWICK
In New Brunswick, snowfall and freezing rain warnings remain in place.
Northern areas of the province will see snow, while snow and ice pellets are expected in central and southern areas.
The snow will then taper off to flurries by Friday evening. The highest accumulations – up to 30 cm -- are expected over central regions of the province.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Meanwhile, a snowfall warning remains in effect across P.E.I. calling for 15 to 25 cm.
Prince County is expected to see mainly snow, while Environment Canada says snow with a period of ice pellets is forecast for Queens and Kings counties.
The snow on the island will taper to scattered flurries Friday night before ending by early Saturday morning.
NOVA SCOTIA
Nova Scotia will see a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain beginning Friday morning.
The rain is expected to develop through the morning as temperatures initially remain above freezing. CTV meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says it won’t take long for the rate of snowfall and ice pellets to be enough to gather on surfaces, such as roads, creating slippery conditions.
A freezing rain warning is in place across the province, with the exception of northern Cape Breton and southwestern areas of the mainland.
Northern Inverness and Victoria counties should expect a mix of snow and ice pellets with a risk of some freezing rain mixing in. Rain is expected in Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties.
Most areas of the province will see a prolonged period of freezing rain in the afternoon and evening.
The freezing rain and ice pellets will then change to snow or flurries Friday night before ending Saturday morning.
