Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather

Icicles from freezing rain hang from a bench in Fredericton on Dec. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray Icicles from freezing rain hang from a bench in Fredericton on Dec. 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today

Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island