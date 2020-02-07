HALIFAX -- Schools across the Maritimes were closed today amid a messy mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and snow, courtesy of a storm that moved into the region overnight.

Freezing rain warnings remained in effect across Nova Scotia, where driving was treacherous during the morning commute.

Some government offices delayed opening and many flights were cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and at the Charlottetown Airport.

Despite the icy conditions, relatively few power outages were reported across the region.

Across P.E.I., the freezing rain warnings included references to snow and ice pellets.

And while temperatures were expected to rise throughout the day in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., the forecast is calling for strong winds in the evening that will usher in colder temperatures.

Marine Atlantic, the ferry service that links Nova Scotia with Newfoundland, cancelled sailings scheduled for tonight and was warning the same thing could happen on Saturday morning.

Between 20 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected to fall over central and northern New Brunswick by Saturday, with the southern reaches of the province expected to get coated in freezing rain for much of today.

Meanwhile, residents across entire island of Newfoundland and the southern tip of Labrador are being warned to brace for freezing rain, snow, ice pellets, rain and strong winds today and into the evening.

Government officials are warning that the ugly mix of strong winds and ice buildup could lead to prolonged power outages.

On the Avalon Peninsula, which includes St. John's, another 15 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for an area still digging out from a storm last month that dumped more than 75 centimetres of snow on the city -- forcing a week-long emergency shutdown.

The snow is expected to be whipped around by gusts on Saturday reaching 110 kilometres per hour along parts of the island's east coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

Airport is trying to get planes out, but it’s challenging in these conditions. They’re watching the wind tonight too, which could be an issue. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/zgPcglLmh6 — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 7, 2020

Indide the observation deck at the airport stranded passengers are relaxing on mats and blankets provided by the airport. @CTVAtlantic @HfxStanfield pic.twitter.com/DnMRmxWUfL — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 7, 2020

It’s a sea of red and yellow on the flights boards. Here at @HfxStanfield very few flights are departing and no flights are arriving this morning. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/0PlUWV2hPq — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 7, 2020

In this Fall River subdivision one resident tells me he thinks there’s about an inch of ice on the road right now. Freezing rain started around the dinner-hour last night. You can hear the trees rattle with ice when a gust of wind comes by. @SBelliveauCTV pic.twitter.com/PjHVyHgrRZ — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 7, 2020

Clearing crews say they rather work in snow than these icy conditions @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Pf6ODJd6bu — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 7, 2020

School is cancelled today in the ⁦@CBVRCE_NS⁩ , and ⁦@cbuniversity⁩ is closed for the morning - reassessing by 11:30. pic.twitter.com/YEpdzpLhfY — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 7, 2020

A slew of cancellations and delays at @HfxStanfield this morning. Check the status of your flight before driving to the airport today. Roads are full of slush & ice this morning. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/9vSeNL4D6a — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) February 7, 2020

Halifax Airport is helping stranded travellers, by providing blankets and mattresses to those who are storm stayed.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/nncLStDW0a — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) February 7, 2020

Many flights cancelled or delayed this morning for both arrivals and departures, at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/D8utpxpvWQ — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) February 7, 2020