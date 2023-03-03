Schools closed, roads snow-covered after heavy snow blankets the Maritimes

It’s a snow day for most students in Nova Scotia as the region begins to clean up following heavy snow that began Thursday afternoon.

Schools across the province are closed Friday, while New Brunswick is experiencing some school closures and bus delays.

There are no school closures on Prince Edward Island.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place in central and eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

An additional 5 to 10 cm of additional snowfall is expected Friday, with snow totals ranging between 15 to 25 cm.

Snowfall warnings are also in place in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties, with 15 cm of snow expected Saturday morning to the evening.

A chance of flurries is expected in New Brunswick Friday morning. Prince Edward Island, eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton can expect a continued chance of flurries into the afternoon.

Halifax-area motorists experienced white-out conditions, reduced visibility, and snow-covered and slick roads early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police recommended drivers stay off the roads unless “absolutely necessary” until the conditions improved.

TRAVEL

Halifax Transit suspended service at 10 p.m. Thursday. It will resume at 10 a.m. Friday.

Halifax’s winter parking ban was enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks. At 7 a.m. Friday, the city said surfaces were snow-covered and told drivers to prepare for winter conditions and use caution.

The overnight parking ban will continue to be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Country Harbour ferry from Port Bickerton to Isaacs Harbour, N.S., has suspended service.

Marine Atlantic’s 11:45 a.m. crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port Aux Basques, N.L., are running on time, according to its latest update online.

Saint John Transit says busses are operating, though there may be delays due to road conditions.

The Annapolis Valley’s Kings Transit Authority is delaying service until 10 a.m.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport said there were a few delays and cancellations on their board as of 7 a.m. and asked travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

Flights out of and to the Charlottetown Airport and the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport appear to be on time.

POWER

There are no power outages in New Brunswick Friday morning.

As of 7:45 a.m., there were 21 Maritime Electric customers without power on P.E.I. in Belle River and Park Corner.

In Nova Scotia, there were 31 outages affecting 919 Nova Scotia Power customers. The larges outages were in the Dartmouth and Bridgewater areas.

The utility’s outage map says heavy snowfall is to blame for the majority of the outages. Restoration times vary by community.

GOVERNMENT DELAYS

All provincial civil service offices in Queens County, P.E.I., including Charlottetown and Kings County, are delaying opening until 9 a.m.

Provincial government offices in Nova Scotia – with the exception of those in Yarmouth, Cape Breton, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties – will delay opening until 12 p.m.

MALLS

Halifax Shopping Centre will delay opening until 12 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., is also delaying opening until noon.