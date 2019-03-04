

CTV Atlantic





Many schools were closed and travel was disrupted Monday as another winter storm swept across the Maritimes.

Snow started falling over southwestern Nova Scotia early Monday morning, spreading across the province and into New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island throughout the day.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow was expected in parts of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The blustery mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain enveloped Prince Edward Island, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to remain grounded for a few hours after making a funding announcement just after noon.

Public schools on Prince Edward Island were closed, along with the University of Prince Edward Island, and all Holland College locations.

In Nova Scotia, heavy snow changed to ice pellets and freezing rain in the afternoon.

The weather prompted closures and early dismissals at most schools the province. Only students at schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education spent a full day in the classroom.

Most Nova Scotia Community College campuses were closed for the day, while some closed Monday afternoon.

The weather didn’t affect public schools in New Brunswick, where students are enjoying March Break. However, some university students enjoyed a snow day. The University of New Brunswick closed its Saint John and Moncton campuses, Mount Allison University was closed, and the New Brunswick Community College campuses were closed in Moncton, Miramichi, and Saint John.

The wintry weather also affected transit across the region. Saint John Transit cancelled service at 10:30 a.m. The Kings Transit Authority cancelled service for the day, while several Halifax Transit buses were operating on snow routes.

Flights were delayed or cancelled at many Maritime airports, with travellers being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Marine Atlantic cancelled its crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

This was the second system to hit the Maritimes in as many days. A storm passed through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, dumping between 10 and 40 centimetres of snow in some areas.

2 buses are stuck on Morris St. in Halifax. We’re told passengers were safe and grabbed other transportation. Roads are very slippery as freezing rain now appears to be turning to rain. @CTVAtlantic @CTV_Liveat5 pic.twitter.com/7XxNxPOJ83 — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) March 4, 2019

Cancellations are starting to pile up as the snow falls here in the Sydney area. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bH4jmIHKJo — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) March 4, 2019

Trudeau is supposed to take off very soon, heading to TO.



But this is the Charlottetown Airport: @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CO1fFjg5aj — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) March 4, 2019

The snow has now changed to ice pellets in Halifax. pic.twitter.com/35HDrdoKTd — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) March 4, 2019

Uptown Saint John is starting to look like a ghost town. Most residents heeding police advice to stay off the roads. pic.twitter.com/giu8era4Cr — Mike Cameron (@MikeCameronCTV) March 4, 2019

Snow is coming down harder now in downtown Fredericton.

Light and fluffy in texture.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/AE7erWMd7T — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) March 4, 2019

Snow beginning to accumulate in Charlottetown. 30-40cm forecasted to hit Island ahead of winds. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/7xjXuZL1fA — Todd Battis (@battisctv) March 4, 2019

The snow is picking up a little across Halifax at this hour. pic.twitter.com/7uybAbJD67 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) March 4, 2019

Highway 102 is snow covered this morning. Leave some extra time for your commute. pic.twitter.com/EuG2mXILYa — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) March 4, 2019