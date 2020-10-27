HALIFAX -- Three schools are in hold and secure as police investigate a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police and the Emergency Response Team responded to a report of shots fired on Leaman Drive around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man shot at a parked vehicle and then fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

A neighbour told CTV News he heard at least five shots fired.

Streets in the area were closed to pedestrians and vehicles Tuesday morning and police were asking people to avoid the area. The area has since reopened, but officers remain on scene as they investigate.

John MacNeil Elementary School was in lockdown for about an hour but the lockdown has since been lifted. The school is now in hold and secure, along with Martin Junior High School and the Dartmouth campus of Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres, as a precaution. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students and staff are safe.

Two Halifax Transit routes -- 66 and 72 -- were operating on a detour but the detour has been lifted.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).