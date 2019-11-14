HALIFAX -- The group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax is offering to put in more money to build the stadium and cover the costs of running it.

On Thursday afternoon, Schooner Sports and Entertainment said it submitted an amendment to a proposal to Halifax Regional Municipality for the development of a new community stadium.

The key amendments include these promises:

Contribute tens of millions to stadium construction;

Fund all ongoing capital expenses.

Take on all operational expenses.

Repay HRM’s FULL annual contribution.

"The HRM Community Stadium proposal amendment mitigates HRM’s risk, provides an option for a new ownership model, and clarifies how HRM will fully recoup its annual contribution with the potential for profit sharing," Schooner said in a news release.

“Since submitting our proposal in August 2019, we have been listening to public feedback and concerns of residents, specifically around risk to the municipality,” said Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooner Sports and Entertainment.

“An HRM Community Stadium is a game changer for the region. Our revised proposal takes this feedback into consideration and provides HRM with a community stadium proposal that is the best deal for HRM, and, in fact, better than any stadium jurisdiction in North America."