Scotiabank Centre reopens to a new seasons of events as gathering limits increase

The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax is reopening its doors to a new season of events beginning Friday when the Halifax Mooseheads will take on the Saint John Sea Dogs.

“After two long months of waiting, our players and fans are very excited to return to the Scotiabank Centre for Mooseheads hockey,” said Brian Urquhart, president of the Halifax Mooseheads, in a news release.

The Scotiabank Centre postponed a number of games in its 2021-22 regular season when new COVID-19 restrictions took effect in December. Under the restrictions, gathering limits for indoor events, including sporting events, dropped to 50 per cent capacity of a maximum of 150 people.

The gathering limits increased Monday when Nova Scotia entered phase one of its three-step reopening plan. Venues like the Scotiabank Centre can now operate at 50 per cent capacity, up to 3,000 fans.

The Halifax Thunderbirds will return Saturday night to take on the Georgia Storm, in a game of professional lacrosse action.

“We can’t wait to be back at The Nest in front of our amazing fans as we look to continue our push towards the playoffs,” said John Catalano, president and CEO of the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Other acts scheduled to grace the Scotiabank Centre’s stage this spring are Blue Rodeo in March, Judas Priest in April, and Avril Lavigne in May.

“We are so thrilled to welcome fans back to Scotiabank Centre for an amazing calendar of events that continues to grow,” said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of the Scotiabank Centre.

“We know our community is ready for live events to return, driving people into our downtown streets and businesses and creating the energy and excitement we have all missed.”

Per public health protocols, venue capacity will begin at 3,000, followed by an increase to 5,000 on March 14. A return to full capacity is anticipated by mid-April. Masks must be worn mandatory at all times, and fans must provide proof of full vaccination upon entry.