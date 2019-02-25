

The 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts had people on the edge of their seats right down to the final stone.

Alberta won in a fantastic finish that seemed only fitting after a week chock-full of dramatic moments in Sydney.

Andrew Prossin of Ocean Expeditions shelled out thousands of sponsorship dollars on the event.

After years of build-up, he says what fans witnessed at Centre 200 was worth the wait, but he was just as impressed with how the city embraced the tournament off the ice.

"Cape Breton rocked,” Prossin said. “Some of the people, my special guests, were commenting that you would never see that at other events around the country even. That this was really special, how many people volunteered to help out.”

Team Canada skip Jennifer Jones was impressed, too.

“Doesn't get any better than Cape Breton hospitality,” Jones said.

Despite an early exit, Jones and the rest of Team Canada went home with memories.

“The people at the airport, they were looking for our broom bag that went missing, and it got here on time,” Jones said. “Everybody was so friendly and excited that we're here.”

Centre 200 general manager Paul MacDonald said: “I think we've met our expectations for sure, and you're right - the community certainly has embraced this event.”

The near-capacity crowd for the final between Alberta and Ontario: a welcome sight for organizers.

There is already talk of when the Scotties might return.

“They're hoping we bring it back again someday,” MacDonald said. “And who knows what's going to happen there. Overall, I would say this has been a great success.”

Curling Canada says that while they don't publicize ticketing targets, they're very pleased with the way Sydney responded to hosting the 2019 Scotties and that the city and surrounding areas should be very proud.

TSN's Vic Rauter - the voice of Canadian curling summed up the event: “Wasn't that a party? Thank you, Sydney, Cape Breton, your hospitality is unmatched.”

Said Prossin: "Ithink it put Cape Breton on the map across the whole country, for that week.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.