SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- This year’s Canada Day was one unlike any other in history, as Canadians came together to listen and learn about the country’s history of residential schools, amid recent confirmations of hundreds of unmarked graves at former school sites.

Healing walks were held in parts of the Maritimes as a way to mark July 1 including in Saint John, N.B., where it’s estimated nearly a thousand people came out to Rockwood Park to participate in the event held by Hearts of Saint John and Eastern Circle Saint John.

“It’s definitely, there are mixed emotions,” says Cassandra McLaughlin, president and chairwoman of Eastern Circle Saint John. “It’s really good to finally get the recognition that we have been hurting in Canada, and I’m really happy just to see the change in perspective and…the awakening.”

In the community of Grand Bay-Westfield, just outside of Saint John, a gathering was held at the Brundage Point River Centre in place of traditional Canada Day celebrations, with Gary Gould of the Wolastoqey Nation detailing the history of the Wolastoqey in the area.

“A lot of people have said, ‘we didn’t realize’ but we’ve been telling you for years and years,” said Gould, speaking in Fredericton.

“Hopefully you’re hearing that our people are suffering traumatic damage, not only the legacy of residential schools, but also the Indian Act and the denial of our rights.”

Many of the events usually associated with Canada Day were scaled back or cancelled this year, after ground-penetrating radar found what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in Kamloops, B.C.

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan said last week that 751 unmarked graves had been identified at the former Marieval Indian Residential School – and the Lower Kootenay Band said 182 human remains had been found near a former residential school in Cranbrook, B.C.

Now, the question for many is what’s next, and will we continue to see change moving forward?

Gould says he hopes this is just the beginning and he’ll be waiting to see what happens in the years to come.

“And whether governments can be pushed by the general population,” he says. “That's what I hope. The general population is getting more education on this question, will desire for more, and will say to government, ‘come on, let’s get on with this’.”

A hope that this momentum will be carried forward, and bring real change to a community who is calling for a substantial shift in perspective.