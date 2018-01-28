

A stubborn seal that was rescued after wandering onto a busy Cape Breton highway returned to the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The hooded seal was hit Saturday afternoon on Highway 125 near Leitchess Creek, N.S.

Officials say the seal was taken to Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, N.S. and its recuperating from the incident.

Hope for Wildlife’s founder, Hope Swinnimer says the hooded seal is the first they’ve had at the animal rehabilitation centre.

Swinnimer says the pup is doing well, but its underweight and luckily eating a lot.

The seal had been previously rescued when it was found waddling along a dividing line between a highway off-ramp and busy lane of high speed traffic in the same area early Saturday morning.