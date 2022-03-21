Seal season: What to do if you come across a seal on shore
This time of year, seals are a common sight along beaches and on land, but wildlife experts say seeing these animals on shore isn't usually a cause for alarm.
Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife, says the semi-aquatic animals spend a third of their life on shore because they enjoy basking in the sun and drying out.
"They often lay on their side, people are often concerned and call because they do weird poses, but this is all very normal," says Swinimer.
This season, seals typically begin their molt and have less fur, but the animals don't have a strong ability to thermal regulate -- leading them to be more present out of the water. Swinimer says this happens on a yearly basis.
Come May, the population may grow and baby harbour seals will become another sight to see on the beach. Depending on the species, they are usually out of the water for at least three weeks.
Swinimer adds if a seal is seen out in the sun, the public should keep a distance as crowding can stress the animal.
"Stay at least 150 feet away, control your dog if you're dog is walking with you, and try and keep other people away too. It's incredibly stressful for the seal if you approach it," says Swinimer.
Wildlife experts are encouraging people to never attempt to put the animal back in the water, saying they chose to be out of it and want to soak up the sun.
"Just let them rest and absorb the sun and let them do what they like to do," says Swinimer.
However, if a seal has distress signs, such as nasal discharge, gloopy and closed eyes, open wounds, or flies around the animal, it's best to reach out to Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) or Hope for Wildlife and they will help the situation.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals, NDP have tentative deal that would keep Trudeau government in power until 2025
The federal Liberals and the New Democrats have worked out a tentative agreement that if finalized, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has confirmed.
No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash, state media says
No survivors have been found as rescuers on Tuesday searched the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed a day earlier on a wooded mountainside in China's worst air disaster in more than a decade, according to state media.
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
COVID-19 transmission to babies before, during, and after birth rare, study finds
COVID-19 transmission to a newborn from the birthing parent is fewer than two per cent, according to a new systematic review study that analyzed data from more than 470 studies.
Second World War Holocaust survivor killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Boris Romanchenko survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp during the Second World War. He survived the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp in the same war. And the Bergen-Belsen camp. Last week, the 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed when shelling hit his ordinary flat in the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Hillier: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'not going to end soon'
Canada’s former chief of the defence staff is warning of a 'long-term' Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let it go’ in bunker performs national anthem in Poland
Two weeks ago, seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych was hiding in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, singing ‘Let it go’ from Disney’s Frozen. On Sunday, she was safe in Poland, singing once again, this time in an arena in front of thousands of people for a charity concert in support of Ukraine.
Air Canada CEO apologizes to parliamentary committee in first comments on poor French
Air Canada's chief executive has apologized to a parliamentary committee in his first comments since his poor grasp of the French language raised a huge outcry last fall.
Toronto
-
Ontario man given $110 ticket for peeling licence plate taking his fight to court
An Ontario man who was handed a $110 ticket for having a peeling and faded licence plate says he believes the charge is unfair and will fight the fine in court.
-
Man in critical condition following stabbing in Etobicoke
A man is in critical condition following a stabbing at a residence in Etobicoke, police say.
-
These Ontario politicians are using TikTok to connect with millions of viewers
A TikTok account may not be the first resource you’d expect to find in a politician’s toolkit, but Ontario officials are carving a niche out on the platform.
Calgary
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
-
'Now is not the time': 2 day old CP Rail work stoppage already hurting Canadian economy
Canada’s labour minister is in Calgary where CP Rail and the teamsters union are in negotiation while a work stoppage shuts down much of the rail traffic across Canada
-
1 dead following reports of gunshots along 16th Avenue N.W.
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after an early-morning shooting along 16th Avenue N.W. left one man dead.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
-
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre speaks at Montreal-area restaurant with ties to anti-vax movement
As part of a series of Quebec campaign stops, conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made an appearance Monday at Casa Grecque, a Laval restaurant with ties to a local anti-vaccine movement.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals, NDP have tentative deal that would keep Trudeau government in power until 2025
The federal Liberals and the New Democrats have worked out a tentative agreement that if finalized, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Police seek man who placed cell phone up girl's skirt at West Edmonton Mall
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help identifying a man who put a cell phone underneath a 14-year-old girl's skirt on an escalator.
-
5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton
A crash involving an SUV and semi-trailer in southeast Edmonton Monday injured four youth and one adult, police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern families recognize World Down Syndrome Day
Northern Ontario families marked World Down Syndrome Day on Monday. CTV talked to families in Sudbury glad to see the day being marked.
-
Mural unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School to educate on racism
A mural intended to educate and eradicate racism was unveiled at Chippewa Secondary School on Monday morning.
-
CP Rail work stoppage enters Day 2 in Sudbury as supply chain fears grow
Workers outside the Sudbury Canadian Pacific Rail Yard hit the picket line as the work stoppage grappling the country entered Day 2.
London
-
-
Ontario man given $110 ticket for peeling licence plate taking his fight to court
An Ontario man who was handed a $110 ticket for having a peeling and faded licence plate says he believes the charge is unfair and will fight the fine in court.
-
Police identify driver of vehicle that crashed into Maitland River
Police have identified the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Maitland River near Ethle, Ont. on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas facing calls to step down amid suspension over sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations
Arlen Dumas is facing calls to step down as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) amid an allegation of sexual harassment and sexual assault brought forward against him by a senior AMC staff member.
-
'Just covered in ice and water': 145 weekend calls for tows in Manitoba back lanes amid spring thaw
Snow clearing crews and tow trucks had a busy weekend trying to keep up with Manitoba’s back lanes.
-
Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta. may be on his way to Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals, NDP have tentative deal that would keep Trudeau government in power until 2025
The federal Liberals and the New Democrats have worked out a tentative agreement that if finalized, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Family and friends of Ottawa hit-and-run victim hoping she can meet Justin Bieber
A social media campaign is underway to reach Justin Bieber in order to put a smile on the face of a young girl who is the victim of a hit-and-run.
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Saskatoon
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
-
11 senior homes, family housing facilities affected as provincial subsidy ends
The end to a provincial subsidy program will affect seniors and families at 11 facilities, according to the Ministry of Social Services.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man caught on camera shoving Asian senior with dementia given probation, but no jail time
A man caught on camera shoving an elderly Asian man in Vancouver two years ago will not serve time behind bars for the assault, a judge said Monday.
-
B.C.'s orthopaedic surgeons urge use of private clinics to halt ballooning waits
Faced with physically-deteriorating patients increasingly relying on opioids to manage chronic and debilitating pain, British Columbia’s orthopaedic surgeons are urging the province to expand the use of private clinics to mitigate ballooning waits for surgeries.
-
Controversial bylaw having negative impact on Prince George's homeless population, report finds
A B.C. city's controversial bylaw to limit so-called nuisances is having a negative impact on the homeless population, according to a pair of new reports commissioned by the BC Assembly of First Nations.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals, NDP have tentative deal that would keep Trudeau government in power until 2025
The federal Liberals and the New Democrats have worked out a tentative agreement that if finalized, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Potholes emerging on city streets during spring thaw
As snow continues to melt, city crews are prepared and working to keep potholes to a minimum.
-
Saskatchewan reaches highest COVID-19 death rate among provinces: physician town hall
Saskatchewan has the highest COVID-19 death rate among the provinces, according to information shared at a physician town hall last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo kayaker taken to hospital in critical condition
Police say a man was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after he went kayaking in the Nanaimo, B.C., area.
-
Truck impounded, driver fined $600 amid Victoria convoy protest
Victoria police impounded at least one vehicle over the weekend amid protests opposed to COVID-19 mandates outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Vancouver Island records 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Two people with COVID-19 died in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, among eight COVID-19 deaths recorded across British Columbia since Friday.