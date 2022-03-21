Seal season: What to do if you come across a seal on shore

This time of year, seals are a common sight along beaches and on land, but wildlife experts say seeing these animals on shore isn't usually a cause for alarm.

Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife, says the semi-aquatic animals spend a third of their life on shore because they enjoy basking in the sun and drying out.

"They often lay on their side, people are often concerned and call because they do weird poses, but this is all very normal," says Swinimer.

This season, seals typically begin their molt and have less fur, but the animals don't have a strong ability to thermal regulate -- leading them to be more present out of the water. Swinimer says this happens on a yearly basis.

Come May, the population may grow and baby harbour seals will become another sight to see on the beach. Depending on the species, they are usually out of the water for at least three weeks.

Swinimer adds if a seal is seen out in the sun, the public should keep a distance as crowding can stress the animal.

"Stay at least 150 feet away, control your dog if you're dog is walking with you, and try and keep other people away too. It's incredibly stressful for the seal if you approach it," says Swinimer.

Wildlife experts are encouraging people to never attempt to put the animal back in the water, saying they chose to be out of it and want to soak up the sun.

"Just let them rest and absorb the sun and let them do what they like to do," says Swinimer.

However, if a seal has distress signs, such as nasal discharge, gloopy and closed eyes, open wounds, or flies around the animal, it's best to reach out to Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) or Hope for Wildlife and they will help the situation.