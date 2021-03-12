Advertisement
Search and rescue team helps police look for missing N.S. man
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 11:07PM AST
Halifax Ground Search and Rescue wrapped up its search for the night, but is set to resume Saturday morning. (CTV ATLANTIC / JIM KVAMMEN)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Ground Search and Rescue are assisting police after there was a report of a missing man shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
RCMP have not released the identity of the person they are looking for in the Mineville area of Nova Scotia -- only that it is an adult male.
The search effort wrapped up for the night and is set to resume tomorrow morning.
Police say there is no risk to the public.