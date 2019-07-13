Featured
Search called off for missing N.B. woman
Edith Lorraine Williams has been missing since last Sunday. (RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 12:07PM ADT
The coordinated search has been called off for a St. Stephen woman who's been missing since last Sunday.
Edith Lorraine Williams, 68, was last seen near the Garcelon Civic Centre on Prince William Street, walking towards King Street, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She was reported missing to police just after midnight.
Williams has a medical condition that can cause her to become disoriented.
Williams is five-foot-six inches tall and 140 pounds. She has short, salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.
The RCMP are continuing their investigation and asking residents to keep an eye out for any sign of her.