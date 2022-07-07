Search continues after suspected drowning in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police continue to search for a man who went missing at King’s Wharf in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Police, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, responded to the area at approximately 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses told police a man had gone underwater and could not be located.

Police, with the assistance of the RCMP dive team, were unable to find the man Wednesday night.

The search continues as of Thursday morning.

Police ask boaters to avoid the area of King’s Wharf and Dominion Diving jetty and obey “Dive in Progress” signs.

The identity of the man has not been released.