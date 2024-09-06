Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting

The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Keith Martin who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a call for assistance from a man who was shot around 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police discovered the body of a 48-year-old man and another man with injuries at the scene.

The injured man was taken to hospital with that were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An emergency alert was issued around 4 p.m. advising residents of Esgenoopetitj First Nation to remain inside, and others to avoid the area, while police searched for Martin.

N.B. RCMP issued an emergency alert on Sept. 5, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

He is described as having dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, black winter hat and was carrying a bag.

Police say Martin had blood and a bandage on his forehead.

Keith Martin, 47, was wanted for allegedly carrying weapons in the Burnt Church, N.B., area on Sept. 5, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

He was last seen travelling on Diggle Point Road in a Hyundai Tucson, though police say they are no longer searching for the vehicle.

There was an increased police presence in the Esgenoopetitj First Nation area Thursday night as police searched for Martin.

Police are pictured outside a home on the corner of Diggle Point Road and Micmac Road in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area on Sept. 5, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

An RCMP helicopter was dispatched for aerial surveillance and residents were asked to turn on exterior lights around their homes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

