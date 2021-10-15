Search continues for missing fishing boat captain off southwest N.S.

HALIFAX -

Despite searching with a Cormorant Helicopter overnight, there’s still no sign of the missing Mi'kmaw fisherman who went overboard in the waters off southwest Nova Scotia early Thursday morning.

However, a spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says they remain hopeful.

Lt.-Col. Brian Owens says they intend on flying the Hercules aircraft at first light Friday morning.

The search for the captain of the fishing vessel ‘Miss Janet’ began after a distress call was sent out around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The JRCC says three crew members went to sleep overnight Wednesday, and when one awoke, they realized the 54-year-old captain as missing.

Owens says the weather was fairly calm at the time of the incident, and the crew hadn't indicated any mechanical difficulties.

Officials say they don’t know what clothes the captain was wearing when he went overboard.

A spokeswoman from Sipekne'katik First Nation said in an interview the person is from the community located about 65 kilometres north of Halifax, but she had no other details.

"We are focussed on supporting our community at this time," said Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation in a statement.

The JRCC, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force are all searching for the missing fisherman using the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Clarks Harbour, CCGS Corporal Teather, a CH 149 Cormorant helicopter, a CH 130 Hercules airplane and a PAL aircraft that’s on contract with the Canadian Armed Forces.

The search began between 5 and 6 a.m. when the PAL aircraft arrived on scene.

The JRCC says the ‘Miss Janet’ was escorted to Yarmouth by the Coast Guard, and all remaining individuals onboard are safe.