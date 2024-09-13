Search continues for missing senior, Hacheyville, N.B., residents asked to check properties

Police in New Brunswick say the search continues for a missing senior in Hacheyville.

Odel Robichaud, 74, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 800 block of Route 135 and was reported missing that day.

Police say they and Robichaud’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Robichaud suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented.

Police describe him as being about five-foot-two-inches tall and about 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Robichaud was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap. He also wears reading glasses.

Police are asking residents of Hacheyville to check their properties for any signs of the man, including clothing, footprints or anything that may look out of place.

Anyone with information on Robichaud’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.

