Windsor District RCMP and volunteer Ground Search and Rescue Teams are continuing a search this weekend for a Nova Scotia man missing for nearly one year.

Timothy Wells, 56, was last on May 12, 2018 riding his bicycle along Highway 14 in Vaughan, N.S.

Wells is described as a white man, about 6’0’’, 270 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet. Wells has thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard and blue eyes.

New information obtained by police has provided them with a more accurate location of where he was last seen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to please come forward.