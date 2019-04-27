Featured
Search continues for N.S. man last seen nearly one year ago
Windsor RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 56-year-old Timothy Wells.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 12:03PM ADT
Windsor District RCMP and volunteer Ground Search and Rescue Teams are continuing a search this weekend for a Nova Scotia man missing for nearly one year.
Timothy Wells, 56, was last on May 12, 2018 riding his bicycle along Highway 14 in Vaughan, N.S.
Wells is described as a white man, about 6’0’’, 270 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet. Wells has thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard and blue eyes.
New information obtained by police has provided them with a more accurate location of where he was last seen.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are urging anyone with information to please come forward.