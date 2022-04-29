Search continues for Nova Scotia fisherman who jumped in river after DFO intervention

WEYMOUTH FALLS, N.S. -

The search for a missing 48-year-old lobster fisherman who jumped into a river in Digby County continues Friday.

Graham Cromwell from Weymouth Falls, N.S., was last seen by Fisheries Department inspectors jumping into the Sissiboo River Wednesday night.

A Fisheries Department spokesperson says Cromwell and three others were fishing near Weymouth Falls around 9 p.m. and allegedly fled when two fishery officers attempted to carry out an inspection.

After the four fishers fled on foot and jumped into the water, inspectors located three of them but not Cromwell.

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest the individuals were participating in rights-based fishing.

The Digby RCMP is leading the search with support from police dog services, air services, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Department of Lands and Forestry and Nova Scotia Power.

