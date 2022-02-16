Search effort called off for 12 missing crew from Spanish fishing boat off N.L.

HALIFAX, N.S. -

The search for 12 crew members lost after a Spanish fishing boat sank off the coast of Newfoundland Tuesday has been called off as hopes of finding any more survivors dwindle.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, spokesperson of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, says all search and rescue aircraft and vessels are returning to base, and civilian vessels have been released from their obligation to contribute to the effort.

The Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of northwest Spain's Galicia region, sank in the dark early Tuesday, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas.

Three crew members have been rescued and the bodies of nine others have been found in the debris site about 460 kilometres east of St. John's, N.L.

Owens says the teams searched about 900 nautical square miles around the site, but high winds and 10-metre seas impeded the effort.

He also says the incident is now under the jurisdiction of the RCMP as a missing persons at sea case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022 and was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

With files from The Associated Press.