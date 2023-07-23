Search for armed man in Minto, N.B., over, one person in custody

New Brunswick RCMP say the search for an armed man in Minto is over and one person is in custody and the public can now leave their homes and return to normal activities.

An emergency alert went out around 5:20 p.m. Sunday telling residents in the area of Minto to shelter inside with their doors locked, as they were searching for a man who the believed had a firearm and was intent on using it.

The suspect was described as 55-years-old with brown hair.

There was no clothing description, but police said he was last seen driving a silver four-door Nissan Sentra.

RCMP say they took a man in custody around an hour later and police remain on scene as part of their investigation.

