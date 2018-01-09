

CTV Atlantic





A search for a missing 12-year-old boy is underway in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP say Colby Auger left his Green Creek, N.S. home at 4:50 p.m. Monday and failed to return.

Police say they are concerned for Auger’s safety and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Police and ground search and rescue crews are searching the Green Creek area.

Auger is described as white with short, blond hair. He is five-foot-two inches tall with an average build.

He was wearing a black-coloured tracksuit, a sweater, a black winter jacket, and black winter boots when he left his home. He also wears green glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at the Bible Hill office at 902-896-5000.