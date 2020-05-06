HALIFAX -- An extensive search for a missing child in Truro, N.S. is continuing this morning.

The Truro Police Service, Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue, EMO and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources are concentrating their search efforts near the waterway of the Salmon River.

"The search team continues to be hopeful and will continue their search throughout the night," the Truro Police Service said in a news release Wednesday night.

Search and rescue teams arrived Thursday morning to relieve overnight searchers.

Large Search & Rescue Command Centre set up in ball field next to the Salmon River where Truro meets Bible Hill. Local fire, police, EHS assisting with the search. DNR has provided aerial support. 3 year old Dylan was last seen yesterday afternoon @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/FzO1dZgKke — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) May 7, 2020

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Truro Police Service says 3-year-old Dylan Ehler, was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets.

The boy was reported missing around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The RCMP, firefighters and Ground Search and Rescue crews are assisting in the search near Stanfield’s Ball Field. A helicopter has also been circling overhead.

Searchers also scoured the railroad tracks, the Salmon River, and in CN's Truro Reload Centre, a nearby a railyard.

A localized emergency alert was issued yesterday at shortly after 4:30 p.m. to residents in the Truro area.

"If it was my three-year-old, I don't know what I'd do," said neighbour Becky Forshner, who says she helped search for Dylan for approximately six hours.

Ground Search and Rescue was called in, but she wishes more people were helping in the search.

"I know we're in isolation right now, but there's a three-year-old little boy that's missing," Forshner said.

Police say the child was last seen wearing a green jacket with patches and a fur hood, camo pants and bluish rubber boots.

Police ask anyone with information to immediately contact Truro Police Services at 902-895-5351.