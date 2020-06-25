HALIFAX -- A search is underway at a Halifax lake for a little girl who disappeared from a beach.

Halifax Regional Police say the girl, who is believed to be about five years old, was playing on the beach at Kearney Lake near Hamshaw Drive when she went missing.

She was reported missing to police at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

"A concerned citizen reported that they saw a young girl playing and then did not see her anymore," said HRP Const. John MacLeod.

He said the person also found some items on the beach they believe belonged to the girl.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews are on scene, scouring the lake with a boat and a drone.

The girl is described as white with brown, shoulder-length hair. She is under four feet tall with a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a dark peach and maroon one-piece bathing suit.

The girl left behind a pair of denim shorts with pink and green embroidery, a blue T-shirt with “Let’s Go Ninja” written on it, a pair of swim goggles and a single key.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More to come.