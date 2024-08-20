Search for missing kayaker in Halifax-area lake enters third day

The search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has entered its third day.

Search crews have been looking for 26-year-old Jashansdeep Kaur in Long Lake Provincial Park in Spryfield, N.S., since Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV Atlantic a kayaker had noticed an empty kayak floating in the lake, but no one was near the boat.

Kaur was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police says search crews have found Kaur’s cellphone and life-jacket, but they are still searching for the missing woman.

Searchers have been using rescue boats with side-scan sonar to scour the lake while drones have been flying over the area.

Police said Tuesday morning that Kaur’s disappearance is still being treated as a missing person investigation and the search is ongoing.

Kaur is described as a South Asian female with a slim build and long dark hair. She is about five-feet-tall.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and white and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Hafsa Arif and The Canadian Press

