

CTV Atlantic





A search for a missing man is underway in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

The RCMP say 53-year-old Patrick MacDonald was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. His truck was found near the Ballantynes Cove wharf Monday evening.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

A search team is combing the area in an effort to locate MacDonald, who is described as a clean-shaven white male, with brown eyes and short black hair. He is five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

MacDonald was last seen wearing navy blue coveralls, green rubber boots, a black toque and a hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.