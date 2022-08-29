Search for missing teen boater underway in northeastern New Brunswick

A search for a missing teenage boater is underway in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP says the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a call around 9:45 a.m. Monday that a teen boater had fallen overboard in the area of Pointe-Sapin, N.B., and had failed to resurface.

Police say the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is leading and coordinating the search, with assistance from the Richibucto RCMP.

No other details are available at this time.