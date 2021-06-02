HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Kings County have charged four people with drug trafficking charges after a search of a home in Somerset, N.S.

On April 29, police executed a search warrant on a home on Brooklyn Street in Somerset, in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police say they seized cocaine and methamphetamine during the search, along with drug paraphernalia and cash, and arrested two individuals at the home without incident.

Two others were arrested in relation to this investigation at a later date.

Ross James Whitney, 39, of Somerset has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine and cocaine).

Rena Elizabeth Waite, 35, of Somerset has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine and cocaine).

Carolyn Joanne LeBlanc, 38, of Kentville has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine and cocaine).

Skylar Leo Jay Walker, 33, of Kentville has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine and cocaine).

All four individuals have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on June 30.

The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by the Valley Integrated Street Crime Unit, with assistance from Annapolis County Street Crime Enforcement Unit, RCMP Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia, Kings County General Investigation Section (GIS) and Southwest Traffic Services – New Minas.