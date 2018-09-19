

THE CANADIAN PRESS





TIGNISH, P.E.I. -- Aircraft, boats and shoreline crews were searching waters off Prince Edward Island's north shore Wednesday for two fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized in heavy seas and rain.

"Our focus is on the search and to give them the best possible chance at survival," Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic said Wednesday.

He said three aircraft, several fishing boats and three coast guard vessels were involved in the search near Tignish. People are also walking the coastline to look for any trace of the missing fishermen.

The 12-metre fishing boat, the Kyla Anne, got into trouble at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gough said. One man on board managed to swim ashore and call for help, prompting a search from the air and on the ground by the local RCMP and fire department.

"We broadened our search as large as possible, so we're searching from the water and we're searching from the shoreline as well," he said.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Teleost, a Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules airplane began searching the area where the two fishermen were reported missing, and continued their work through the night.

A PAL Airlines plane was also joining the search.

Gough said weather conditions have improved in the area, but it wasn't clear exactly where the boat capsized. There was heavy rainfall and waves of about two metres at the time of the capsizing, he said.

It also wasn't known what condition the man was in after he swam to shore.