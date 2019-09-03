

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the search for a missing man is ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Malcolm Armstrong left his home in Granville Beach, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 69-year-old man hasn’t been seen since, and police say his family is concerned for his safety.

Investigators say Armstrong is known to walk from his home into Annapolis Royal.

Police have been searching Armstrong’s home and property and the surrounding areas since he was reported missing. RCMP Police Dog Services, local search crews, and air support are assisting in the search.

Police are also checking with local businesses for surveillance footage.

Armstrong is described as a white man with grey hair and blue eyes. He is between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.