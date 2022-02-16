Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland

HALIFAX, N.S. -

After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.

"This is the end of an active search,” said Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, a spokesman for the Halifax Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre via Zoom.

“All vessels, all aircraft that were participating in this search and rescue have been returned to home base.”

The Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard, along with other search support members, have been searching throughout the night and day for any sign of the 12 missing crew members.

On Tuesday, three crew members were rescued in their lifeboat by another Spanish fishing vessel, while the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax confirmed another nine crew members were found deceased.

Owens says the conditions at sea were extremely challenging for the rescue teams.

"The conditions have been extremely difficult with 10 metre seas, 45-knot winds, and visibility down below three nautical miles,” said Owens.

“It’s been extremely challenging for them to continue that search."

The 50 metre long and 10 metre wide Villa De Pitano left its port in Spain on Jan. 26 and was due to return in late May.

Fred Kingston, executive secretary with the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization, says it's not uncommon for international commercial fishing vessels to be out in the waters fishing this time of year.

The 24-member crew included 16 members from Spain, five from Peru, and three from Ghan. They were fishing in international waters, some 460 kilometres east of St. John's, N.L.

“There’s probably between 10 and 15 vessels out there at this time of year, despite the conditions of course,” said Kingston.

It's unknown how the ocean trawler sank, but the search members said the sea conditions were some of the worst they’ve encountered.

Still, Kingston is shocked, saying the vessels are designed for these conditions.

“Most of these vessels are large bottom trawlers, they are obviously pulling a lot of weight, assuming their nets are fairly full,“ said Kingston.

“And obviously in very, very rough seas.”

The three rescued crew members were left onboard the second Spanish fishing vessel and were being tended to by crew.