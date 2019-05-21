Featured
Search suspended off coast of P.E.I. for fisherman who fell overboard
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:33AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 8:57AM ADT
NAUFRAGE, P.E.I. -- The search for a lobster fisherman reported missing off the northeast coast of Prince Edward Island has been suspended.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax ended the official search Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., saying three aircraft and 60 vessels had taken part in the operation near Naufrage, P.E.I.
The 22-year-old fisherman was reported missing earlier in the day, shortly before 5:30 a.m.
His name was not released.
A military spokesman says a 911 call was received from someone on a boat.
A boat from the St. Peter's Fire Department and a Canadian Coast Guard cutter out of Souris, P.E.I., also took part in the search.
RCMP Staff-Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick said weather conditions deteriorated by mid-afternoon as fog reduced visibility.
Norris said the waters off P.E.I. are about 6 C, and officials don't believe the man was wearing a flotation device.
The RCMP are now responsible for investigating the man's disappearance as a missing persons case.