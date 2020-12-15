HALIFAX -- A search-and-rescue operation for a missing scallop boat and its crew is underway in the waters off Nova Scotia's Annapolis County.

Military aircraft and coast guard vessels are searching for the boat off the coast of Delaps Cove, N.S., near Annapolis Royal.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax has identified the boat as the “Chief William Saulis.” According to a tweet from JRCC Halifax, six people are believed to be onboard the vessel.

Ground Search and Rescue personnel are also supporting from shore.

Alain d'Entremont, the president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, confirmed that the boat is owned by Yarmouth Sea Products, which is a member of the association.

D'Entremont said the 15-metre scallop dragger was on its way to Digby, N.S., when it disappeared early Tuesday morning.

According to d’Entremont, other scallop boats turned around when they heard an emergency signal and headed back to the area, but only found debris at the scene.

A spokesperson for the JRCC confirms an emergency radio beacon was sent out around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Two helicopters from CFB Greenwood are searching for the missing boat, along with the Canadian Coast Guard.

The JRCC spokesperson added that debris and two life-rafts were spotted in the Digby, N.S., area Tuesday morning, but no one was on them.

With files from The Canadian Press