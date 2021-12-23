Search underway for missing 42-year-old Moncton woman

A search is underway in Moncton, N.B. for a 42-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

The Codiac Regional RCMP says Jennifer Bastarache was last seen on Dec. 17 on University Avenue. She was reported missing to police on Dec. 21.

Police say efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and they are concerned for her well-being.

Bastarache is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and 150 pounds. She has long blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Bastarache’s whereabouts, or who has seen her since Dec. 17, is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP.