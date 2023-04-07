Search underway for missing boater in Digby County, Nova Scotia

A search and rescue operation is underway at a lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia for missing boater.

RCMP says a man was rescued from Eel Lake this evening but another is still missing after a boat collision on the lake which is located 8 kilometres east of Saulnierville.

Dozens of people were out on Eel Lake today as part of an annual Easter weekend canoe trip.

Meteghan RCMP, Little Brook Fire Department and other emergency responders were called to the area around 5 p.m.

An RCMP helicopter and a ground search and rescue team have been called in to assist with the search.