Search underway for missing man, 77, in Pictou County, N.S.

Stephen Gibbon has been missing since Tuesday morning. (Source: RCMP) Stephen Gibbon has been missing since Tuesday morning. (Source: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island