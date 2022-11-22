Search underway for missing man, 77, in Pictou County, N.S.

Ground search and rescue crews and the RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County are searching for a 77-year-old man.

Stephen Gibbon was last seen walking on Ceilidh Brae Road in Kings Head, N.S., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police describe Gibbon as roughly five-foot-eight inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a red and black hat, blue jeans and knee-high rubber boots.

A ground search is underway for missing 77-year-old Stephen Gibbon. (Source: RCMP)

Search and rescue crews along with an RCMP K9 team are in the area searching for Gibbon.

The RCMP is asking residents to check buildings on their properties for signs of him.

The force says it will consider an emergency alert as information comes in.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gibbon is asked to contact the Pictou County RCMP detachment at 902-755-4141. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.