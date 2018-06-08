

CTV Atlantic





A search for a missing 22-year-old man is underway in a wooded area of St. George, N.B.

Police say Nicholas McGuigan was last seen leaving his South Street home at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say McGuigan’s family saw him heading into a wooded area behind his home and they are concerned for his well-being.

Members of the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue and RCMP Police Dog Services are helping RCMP search the woods. A drone is also being used in the search.

McGuigan has short, strawberry-blonde hair, and blue eyes. He is roughly five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes on the sleeves, beige pants, and blue sneakers. He was also carrying a large camping backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West District RCMP.