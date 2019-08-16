

CTV Atlantic





A search is underway in southeastern New Brunswick for a missing man with a medical condition.

Police say 75-year-old Gary Steeves was last seen at his home on Highway 915 in Waterside, N.B. on Tuesday.

Steeves was reported missing the next day, when he failed to return home from an overnight stay at his family’s cottage on Tingley Lake Road, near the Cape Enrage Nature Preserve.

Police say Steeves is known to walk the tidal water beach next to the cottage, but he has difficulty walking due to a recent medical condition.

Alma Ground Search and Rescue, the RCMP’s police dog services, and a helicopter from the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, have all assisted in the search for the missing man.

Steeves is described as five-foot-six inches tall and 140 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP detachment.