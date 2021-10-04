HALIFAX -- A search is underway for a missing 82-year-old woman who is a resident of Northwood in Bedford, N.S.

Search and rescue teams looked around the BMO Centre Sunday night for Patricia levy, but she wasn't found.

Halifax police say she was last seen Sunday afternoon leaving her residence on Gary Martin Drive.

Levy is described by police as a white, medium build, five-foot-four, with grey hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue jacket and dark pants. She also was using a red walker.

Police say there's no information to suggest she's met with foul play but her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.