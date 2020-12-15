HALIFAX -- A search and rescue operation is underway in the waters off Annapolis County, N.S.

Military vessels are searching for what they say they believe to be a missing scallop fishing boat – off the coast of Delaps Cove, near Annapolis Royal.

Weather in the area is negatively affecting the search. Debris was spotted from the air at 0822 AST and subsequent reports found 2 lift rafts washed ashore. No one was onboard. The search is ongoing and further updates will be provided as new information comes in. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) December 15, 2020

A spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Commission says an emergency radio beacon was sent out around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Two helicopters from CFB Greenwood are searching for the boat, along with the Canadian Coast Guard.

The JRCC spokesperson added that debris, and two life rafts were spotted in the Digby, N.S. area this morning, with nobody aboard.

There is no word on how many people were aboard the fishing boat.

This is a developing story, more to come.