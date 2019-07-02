

CTV Atlantic





A search for two people is underway in Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park.

The RCMP say they received a call around 6 p.m. Monday that a male and female had failed to return from a canoeing trip.

Police wouldn’t confirm the relationship or the ages of the two people, only saying they are male and female.

The RCMP and members of three ground search and rescue teams have been combing the area since Monday evening.

Air support has also been called in to assist in the search.

No other details have been released at this time.