HALIFAX -- Halifax firefighters responded to a report that a worker fell into the water at Malay Falls, N.S., on Friday and is missing.

At least two units from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and a helicopter from the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry are among the crews that have been searching since 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum says the ongoing search is under the control of the RCMP as long as it’s a missing person case.

Chuck Bezanson, a division commander with Halifax fire, said that Nova Scotia Power has shut down the dam to calm the water and facilitate the search.

There are no details on the age or gender of the missing person, but Bezanson said it was “someone doing work” around the water.