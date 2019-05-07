

A search in the Irving Nature Park in west Saint John ended Tuesday afternoon with the discovery of a body.

The Saint John Police Force said they started their search after receiving reports of a missing person on Monday.

“An extensive search was conducted (Monday) evening and resumed early this morning by members of the Canadian Coast Guard, Ground Search and Rescue, an aerial drone, Saint John Police Force and our canine unit,” police said in a news release.

Police said they found a body in the park around noon on Tuesday and they expect an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

“We will not be releasing any further details relating to this incident at this time,” the news release said.