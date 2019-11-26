LOCH LOMOND, N.S. -- A man's body has been discovered in the wooded area in Cape Breton, where a search was taking place for a senior missing for weeks.

The remains were discovered shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in a remote wooded area near Loch Lomond.

Cape Breton Regional Police, along with Cape Breton Ground Search & Rescue were looking for 69-year-old Allister MacNeil after his vehicle was found in the area.

He had been reported missing by neighbours on Morrison Road near Sydney and hadn't been seen since Nov. 6.

Search and rescue says the remains were discovered Tuesday by a DNR helicopter.

"They gave us kind of a position for it," said Paul Vienneau of Cape Breton Ground Search & Rescue. "They dropped the incident commander off and then, we just went in with the incident commander. Four of us went in and we found him."

An autopsy will be done to identify the remains and confirm the cause of death.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play.