A man who was reported missing near Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park has been found safe.

The 46-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl were reported missing Monday evening when they failed to return home after a three-day canoeing and camping trip at the popular park.

The girl was found safe shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. She wasn’t injured.

However, search crews were still looking for Bradley Hall.

The RCMP say he was found safe Wednesday morning.

Police said Tuesday that the two campers were prepared for the trip and had sufficient equipment and provisions.

They left Milford House on Friday. They planned to paddle the Mersey River, arriving at Jake’s Landing in Kejimkujik National Park on Sunday -- a trip of approximately 20 kilometres.

Search crews had been scouring the ground, shoreline, and air since they were reported missing Monday evening.

RCMP officers, Parks Canada staff, volunteer Ground Search and Rescue crews, and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre were all involved in the search. A command post was set up inside Kejimkujik National Park.

Searchers found the canoe abandoned along the route, as well as two campsites, before locating the missing campers.

Police have not released any details about where Hall and the girl were found or why they didn’t make it home.

Police have also not confirmed their relationship.