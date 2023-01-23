Seas of Struggle: African Heritage Month launches in Nova Scotia
The theme of this year’s African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia commemorates the struggles people of African descent faced from the shores of Africa to the shores of Nova Scotia.
Russel Grosse, executive director of the Black Cultural Centre of Nova Scotia, says this year’s poster design plays homage to the long-standing history people of African descent had in the development of Canada and the role seafaring played in it.
“We think of the legacy of translator Mathieu Da Costa or shipbuilder and naval hero able-seaman William Hall,” said Grosse in a video announcing this year’s African Heritage Month theme, released by the province Monday.
“But yet, there is much more to discover and understand, such as the role seafaring played in supporting the outmigration of Blacks from Nova Scotia to Sierra Leone, transportation of the No. 2 Construction Battalion overseas, or remarkable seafaring contributions to our Maritime fisheries, fish processing, shipbuilding and naval service from past to present.”
The lone ship seen in the poster’s foreground speaks to the struggle of Black people, said Grosse, while the ships in the distant shadows remind us of our long-standing heritage and the future we have before us.
“The poster also illustrates the struggle and adversity that was overcome and examines the negative effects of slavery and the successes of seafaring in the African Nova Scotian community,” said Grosse, in the video.
Arthur J. LeBlanc, lieutenant governor of Nova Scotia, says for hundreds of years, African Nova Scotia communities have played a key role in the development of the province and Canada as a whole.
“One anchoring characteristic has remained constant: our relationship to the Atlantic Ocean,” said LeBlanc.
“The sea plays a vital role in the history of people of African descent, particularity as they travelled from the shores of Africa to the shores of Nova Scotia.”
He says these journeys influenced the formation of Nova Scotia’s collective identity and hold stories that should be remembered and told for generations to come.
“We also acknowledge that people of African descent experience and continue to face racism and inequalities,” said LeBlanc.
“While there is work left to be done, we recommit to learning from past failures, and upholding the values of inclusion over discrimination and diversity over intolerance.”
For his part in Monday’s announcement, Premier Tim Houston read a proclamation naming February as African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia.
“Our province is proud to recognize the contributions, culture and history of African Nova Scotians and people of African descent,” said Houston. “We must remember that this is our shared Nova Scotia history.”
“Diversity, inclusion and equity are fundamental to our collective growth and prosperity. We are committed to working with all Nova Scotians to build a stronger, more prosperous province. Learning from the past and acknowledging the present will help us move forward for a better future.”
Gordon Earle, the first Black member of parliament elected in Nova Scotia, says African Heritage Month is important, but is something that should be thought of all year round.
“When it comes to dealing with matters of racism, I think sometimes people feel powerless to do anything about it,” said Earle.
“But one of the greatest powers that we have, and we need to use more often, is the power of love. Because this is a power everyone can put forward in the struggle.”
While serving as a member of parliament, Earle met former South African President Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned for 27 years by the apartheid government for his activism before being elected.
“I saw this magnificent man standing there in front of me. It was just like it was him and I, everything else disappeared in the background,” said Earle.
“It just made me feel so grateful. And when he shook my hand, I could feel the power in the handshake, it was powerful and loving.”
“For me, Nelson Mandela emphasized that power of love and what it can do when the odds seem impossible.”
For more information on African Heritage Month 2023 and its theme “Seas of Struggle - African Peoples from Shore to Shore” visit the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia's website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nothing to announce today': Trudeau on whether Canada will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
Why one of Canada's most popular national parks is clamping down on tourism traffic
As scores of tourists overcrowd one of Canada's most popular national parks, Parks Canada is setting new rules to preserve the site's environmental gems while still allowing visitors.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: A bold move by Trudeau
No one will be pushing Justin Trudeau towards the exit, they owe him too much, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'But the longer he waits, the trickier it will become for him, especially if his polling numbers continue to flag.'
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
Toronto
-
Timeline of when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
-
Uninsured G1 driver allegedly behind Highway 401 crash that injured 4 people
A G1 driver operating a vehicle without insurance was behind the wheel for a collision that injured four people on Highway 401, police say.
-
What Ontario employees working from home need to know about time theft
Experts are warning that electronic tracking and monitoring of remote employees in Ontario could be used by companies as evidence of time theft.
Calgary
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
-
Province to reduce surgical wait times in Calgary through chartered facilities
The province say thousands of Albertans will have greater access to publicly-funded orthopedic surgeries through the use of chartered surgical facilities in Calgary.
-
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews
A Quebec court judge Monday found a 36-year-old man Montreal man guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Residential parking ban to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police tracking an assault suspect in wooded area near Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
London
-
A fresh start: Ukrainian refugees open café in Strathroy
One year ago, Mykola Biloval and his wife Iryna could have never imagined a life in Strathroy, Ont. Yet today, they call the southwestern Ontario community their adopted home after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Highway 401 reopens after 'Significant Fuel Spill'
An 11-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Millennium Library reopens with new security features
After being closed for more than a month, the Millennium Library in Downtown Winnipeg has reopened for all services with changes in place to address patron safety.
-
Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Children’s doctor hopeful RSV cases will plateau amid hectic flu season
The children’s emergency room in Winnipeg continues to grapple with an onslaught of young patients battling flu and RSV, but health-care officials are optimistic cases could plateau soon.
Ottawa
-
Stopped Ottawa LRT train causes delays
A stopped LRT train caused delays for commuters on the Confederation Line on Monday.
-
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M. | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows further decrease
Traces of the virus that causes COVID-19 decreased by nearly 60 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater report indicating a drop in COVID-19 infections.
Vancouver
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
5 injured in 2 weekend shootings in Abbotsford, police don't believe they're linked
Abbotsford police are investigating two shootings that took place less than a day apart over the weekend.
-
VPD investigate downtown stabbing that sent man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A 42-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Vancouver Sunday night is expected to recover from life-threatening injuries.
Regina
-
Police operation investigating shots fired in northeast Regina concludes: RPS
A police operation investigating shots fired in northeast Regina has concluded.
-
Regina mayor to submit motion to remove Counc. LeBlanc from board of community safety organization
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is set to submit a motion at this week’s city council meeting to proposing to remove Ward 6 Counc. Dan Leblanc from the board of directors of a municipal corporation.
-
Digital transformation to usher in new era for Regina IMAX theatre
The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation.
Vancouver Island
-
Police issue warning after 3 cougars found in backyard in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties are warning the public after three cougars were spotted in the backyard of a home in Colwood, B.C. The West Shore RCMP say they received a call from a resident in the 580-block of Latoria Road, near Veterans Memorial Parkway, at 8:20 a.m. Monday.
-
'Not safe': Victoria police chief calls for changes to supportive housing system
Victoria police Chief Del Manak isn't mincing words after two recent gun and drug busts at a temporary housing facility in the city.
-
Missing Saanich teen may have been spotted in Burnaby a month after her disappearance, RCMP say
More than a month after her disappearance, police in the Lower Mainland are renewing their call for information on missing Saanich teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.