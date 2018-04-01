

Some season ticket holders and sponsors say they’re not coming back next year after another early playoff exit from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

After 21 seasons and little playoff success, some are calling for a change in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey team’s ownership.

This season before April, the team was dominated for the most part in five games against a young Drummondville team. The Eagles lost all three games on home ice.

Advertiser Roger Burns says his frustrations lie with the team’s ownership group.

"They're not going anywhere, they're not doing anything... the frustration is there,” he says.

Burns is a real estate agent who advertises on the team's radio broadcasts. As someone whose putting money into the team’s product, he says it’s time for a change.

"The management doesn't care,” Burns says. “They’re in a dilemma.”

CTV News has learned that head coach and general manager Marc-Andre Dumont has been offered a two-year contract extension.

Some season ticket holders say they’re fed up and that will soon be reflected in sales.

"There’s a few friends of mine who didn't renew this year and I know there's others now, speaking that they may not come back again next year,” says hockey fan Joe Campbell.

Eagles fan Brent Desveaux says there’s still a devoted fan base, but they’re starved for success.

"They’ve been here for years as fans, and they just want a winner,” he says.

Desveaux says it’s time to bring in decision makers with more experience in junior and pro hockey.

"I think we need a better mix of hockey people and business people,” he says. “We have some very strong business people on our board of directors, no one can knock that, but we need some strong hockey people."

Other Maritime teams have had success. The Saint John Sea Dogs have won three Q League titles and a Memorial Cup. The Moncton Wildcats have won two Q League titles. The Halifax Mooseheads have a league title and Memorial Cup. The Bathurst Titans have one Q League Championship.

The Screaming Eagles have never won a Q title and they have never made it to the final game, but the team has made two appearances in the league semifinal.

CTV News reached out to the team’s board of directors, but no one was available for comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.