HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding the public about the importance of properly wearing a seatbelt every time you get into a vehicle.

According to RCMP, in 2019 police responded to 41 serious and fatal collisions where at least one person was not wearing a seatbelt, or was wearing one incorrectly. In the same year, over 1,523 charges were laid for not wearing a seat belt or wearing it incorrectly.

"I've seen collisions where vehicles were in pieces and wreckage covered the road, but the people wore seatbelts and walked away," said Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with the N.S. RCMP. "Seatbelts are your final line of defense in a collision. They work to keep you in place so you aren't thrown into other people, the window, dashboard, or road."

RCMP say it's also important to wear the seatbelt properly, and as directed by the manufacturer. For example, a shoulder strap should not be tucked behind your back.

Wearing a seatbelt incorrectly or altering a seatbelt in Nova Scotia can result in the same consequences as not wearing one at all. Fines start at $180 and add two points to your license.

RCMP is also reminding everyone the driver is responsible for ensuring everyone in the vehicle under the age of 16 is wearing a seatbelt. Children who are 9-years-old or taller than 4'9'' can use an adult seatbelt.

Children younger or shorter than this must be buckled in using a car seat or booster seat.