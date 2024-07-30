Second annual Crescendo Fest kicks off in Halifax this weekend

The second annual Crescendo Fest is kicking off in the Halifax-area this weekend, celebrating Black music excellence and culture.

The event is the brainchild of Micah Smith, a dynamic force in both the music industry and community empowerment.

“I just wanted to provide a space where Black artists and their allies could come together and learn from Black music industry professionals and then the artists would have a place to perform,” said Micah, during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

This year’s event is jam packed with things to do, including a creative masterclass, as well as song writing and export sessions.

Friday night will feature a music showcase at The Carleton in Halifax.

On Saturday, a free concert is scheduled to take place at Ferry Terminal Park in Dartmouth from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The headliners include Aquakultre from Halifax and Haliey Smith from North Preston, N.S.

“Shout out to North Preston. I'm a little church kid, grew up in the church. My grandfather, the late Reverend Wallace Smith, was a pastor. I grew up under his teaching and under his musical direction, and now with that legacy, I now get to perform on these stages,” said Haliey. “And I just have a lot of love, a lot of peace and a lot of Haliey to give you.”

Haliey is the younger sister of producer Reeny Smith and has travelled and performed with people like David Miles and Matt Anderson.

“And so she’s not new to this. She’s very much true to this and the gift that she has is just second-to-none,” said Micah.

As far as Saturday’s show, Haliey says she plans to hit the stage with hometown pride.

“We’re going to take the stage and be authentically North Preston, authentically Black, authentically proud to be exactly who we are. And to actually take our space here in Nova Scotia,” she said.

“We're going to just sprinkle some peace, love, goodness, and all the flowers. We're going to just spread all of the good cheer that we have. And we might have a little cover in there that some people are familiar with. You know, get your dance in and get your move in.”

“We don't get all the praise and the applaud that we need in our community, so I'm really excited to be able to shine a spotlight on her and the others,” said Micah.

Micah adds she hopes everyone is able to enjoy themselves and have a great time.

“I just feel like we need so much more love, and just like, if I can put a smile on somebody's face this weekend, I'm good,” she said.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.